Rainstorm devastates parts of Sefwi Bekwai

Regional News of Tuesday, 4 April 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A rainstorm hit Sefwi Bekwai in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region, destroying both private and public infrastructure.



Among the many structures damaged by the storm were the Public Health Centre and the Sefwi Bekwai Senior High School.



At least sixteen students were hospitalised at the Green Shield Hospital, a private health facility in Sefwi Bekwai, after suffering various degrees of injuries during the heavy downpour on Wednesday evening.



Many towns and villages in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality were flooded.



Sefwi Bekwai, Awaso, Nkatieso, Beposo, and Baakokrom are among them.



Many homes, shops, and other structures were destroyed. The roofing of the Sefwi Bekwai Health Centre and a canteen structure of the Bekwai Senior High School were ripped off, exposing all available healthcare equipment to rain.



Meanwhile, the Queen Mother of Sefwi Bekwai Traditional Area, Nana Abena Eniwaah, has appealed to the government to provide a proper dining hall for Sefwi Bekwai Senior High School in order to avoid future occurrences.