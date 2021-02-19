General News of Friday, 19 February 2021

Source: 3 News

Rainstorm causes closure of six schools in Chamba

The Chamba school

About six primary schools and 548 households in Chamba in the Nanumba North Municipality of the Northern Region have been ripped off, displacing thousands of residents.



Sixteen high tension poles were also affected, causing a cut in power supply to over 16 communities.



A 30-minute downpour Tuesday night accompanied by a rainstorm left the residents devastated.



According to them, it started raining around 6:00 pm on Tuesday. A heavy rainstorm then followed.



Residents, who were displaced, are putting up with family members.



Six affected schools have been closed, as a result.



Power supply to Chamba and some 16 communities have been cut affecting water supply.



Six persons were injured



Headteacher Denteh Kofi, who had his newly built house totally ripped off, laments how devastating the situation is since he took a loan to build the house.



“I took a loan to build this house and every month after deduction from my bankers, I am left with only GH¢400. Now [that] this has happened I am doomed,” he said



According to the Nanumba North Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), they are still assessing the impact.



He mentioned the damage caused is too much.



Addressing the media after assessing the impact of the devastation caused by the rainstorm, Defence Minister-designate and Member of Parliament for the area Dominic Nitiwul said the harm caused will greatly affect the people’s livelihood.



He gave the assurance of his support and that of government through NADMO.



“I am saddened by what my people have been faced with and as the Member of Parliament, I will quickly organize some resources to support them as we wait for NADMO to also come in with its support.”



Intervention



The Defence Minister has since presented some 135 packs of roofing sheets to the Nanumba North Municipality NADMO office as his initial support to the victims.



The over 3,500 pieces of roofing sheets is expected to be shared among affected household.



