Rainstorm blows off roof of 22 houses at Bonyanto in West Gonja

Regional News of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: Nkilgi FM

A rainstorm has blown off the roofs of Twenty (22) houses at Bonyanto, a farming community near Damongo in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region on 22nd March, 2021



Families of the affected houses have been rendered homeless following the disaster with some of the affected persons putting up with relatives and friends whilst others have moved to the nearby Soalepe community.



Assemblymember for the Achubunyor- Jonokponto Electoral area of the West Gonja Municipality Hon Kipo Yakubu aka Teacher who confirmed the sad incident to Bole based Nkilgi FM said the entire community was thrown into a state of mourning following the sad incident.



He said the West Gonja Municipal Director of the National Disaster Management Organization(NADMO) Mr Bavug Adams and his team were in the community with him and that records of the affected households were taken and he has promised that s would be distributed to them.



Meanwhile, 30 packets of Zinc has been presented to the affected households by the member of Parliament (MP) for the Damongo Constituency Hon Samuel Abu Jinapor.



The MP has also pledged to take the full cost of the re-roofing of the houses.



The assemblyman on behalf of the affected persons thanked the MP and called on other bodies to help in bringing relief items to the people affected.



Apart from farming, communities in the Achubunyor- Jonokponto electoral area including Bonyanto are noted for charcoal burning in commercial quantities which involves the felling of trees.



Many organizations including the Jaksally Development Organization headed by Mr Jeremiah Seidu have warned about the future effects of felling of trees in the Savannah Region, predicting rainstorm disasters such as what is happening at Bonyanto.