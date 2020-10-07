Regional News of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Rains submerge 522 Tamale households, displace 1,355

The Tamale Metro Director of NADMO, Abdul Rahaman Abdul Razak has disclosed that 522 households have been affected by floods as a result of the heavy downpour which occured on October 4, 2020.



Some of the affected areas include; Waterworks, Gumani, Kalariga, Nalong Fong, Gumbihini, Asawaba, and Gurigu.



Mr. Abdul Razak, told Ghanaweb's Northern Regional correspondent, Alidu Abdur Rashid that 203 out of the total number of affected persons were males and 382 were females.



Also, a total number of 770 children were affected.



“There was no death or injuries recorded ....," He intimated.



Mr. Abdul Razak however attributed the cause of the floods to the narrow nature of gutters in the metropolis.



“In Tamale, the gutters constructed are very small, and People would sweep their houses, though they have dustbins in their houses they will leave it and go and dump it into the gutters......So the gutters were chocked and because the gutters are also small, and when it rains, it finds its own ways.people have built on the waterways, blocking the water channels and when you confront them, they tell you, it is their land, so you should leave them.Somebody will build a house, instead, there is a gutter behind him, they will go and project another room called chamber and hall." This is our main problem, he said.



Mr. Abdul Razak further expressed gratitude to NADMO for being able to rescue victims from the incident.



“with the help of the skills acquired from the training, the team were able to rescue somebody and his motorbike, who was about to be carried away by the flood."



