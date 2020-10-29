Regional News of Thursday, 29 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rains partly destroy work done on Tono Dam spillway

play videoThe compacted surface of the floor has been washed off creating deep cavities

Correspondence from Upper East:



Efforts by authorities to reconstruct the 500-metre-long spillway of the Tono Dam in Navrongo have been dealt a big blow by the recent heavy rains.



The rains, which were so tremendous this season, have not only resulted in the discontinuation of work but also caused massive destruction to progress made so far in putting the facility back in shape.



GhanaWeb’s Upper East Correspondent, Senyalah Castro who visited the facility reports that the rains have caused damage to the foundation of the retaining walls and particularly, the floor which was meticulously compacted with red gravel.



The compacted surface of the floor has been washed off creating deep cavities almost same as it was first destroyed in October 2019.



Portions of the foundation of the retaining walls have also been left weak as the earth beneath has been carried away by the gushing water.



The site, which was always busy with construction activities and the loud cries of heavy-duty machines all targeting at finishing the job, is now dead quiet with fishermen roaming the cavities to trap fish.



Before the rains



Before the rains, work on the facility which started in June was progressing steadily and it was expected to be completed by 2021. The contractor had moved in with all resources and was seriously working to meet the schedule.



But with the new damages, work would obviously delay.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb has learnt that authorities are holding discussions for the contractor to return to work once the spillage completely stops. Water is being let out through the irrigation canals to reduce the water level in the dam basin.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.