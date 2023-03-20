Rainbow trust foundation empowers literacy development through Book Aid International's Partnership Development Program

Regional News of Monday, 20 March 2023

Source: Nicholas Atta Bonsu

As the world becomes more interconnected, organizations are beginning to recognize the importance of global partnerships. For the Rainbow Trust Foundation, an NGO focused on improving children's access to quality education in Ghana, their partnership with Book Aid International (BAI) has proven to be transformative.



Recently, the Rainbow Trust Foundation was selected to participate in a Partnership Development Program (PDP) Learning Event in Nairobi, Kenya, from March 13 to 15, 2023, organized by BAI. The purpose of the event was to bring together library and education partners to share knowledge and build skills and capacity to run programs that enable communities to access books and read in their respective countries. This event was attended by various participants from around the world, but the Rainbow Trust Foundation made a notable impact.



Represented by CEO Madam Joyce Ampofo and Head of Program Mr. Edmund Nii Adjetey Badu, the Rainbow Trust Foundation's delegation was eager to learn and share their own experiences. The first day of training focused on training basics, covering topics such as Planning Training and Evaluating Training, as well as techniques to enhance engagement. The day ended with a Gallery Walk, a unique opportunity for participants to share their reading promotion initiatives. The Gallery Walk was graced by the CEO of Book Aid International, UK, Alison Tweed, who was impressed with the work of the Rainbow Trust Foundation.



The second day was equally impactful, with sessions on monitoring and evaluation basics, safeguarding, and consent. Participants were also given a tour of the Kenya National Library Service (KNLS), Main library, and visited two public libraries in high density/low-income areas, KNLS KIBERA Branch and MYSA Mathare Library. These visits provided invaluable insights into innovative library services, fundraising, and community development initiatives.



On the final day, the facilitators took feedback from participants, created a Community of Practice, and taught participants how to write impactful reports. The workshop ended with a wrap-up and final evaluation, leaving participants feeling empowered and inspired.



The Rainbow Trust Foundation's vision of 'Empowering communities through literacy for a brighter tomorrow' was clearly evident throughout the PDP learning event. Their mission, 'To create a culture of literacy by providing access to reading and learning materials, and other educational resources to transform lives and grant equal opportunities for learning and success, regardless of one's background,' was not only demonstrated through their own initiatives, but also shared with and learned from others.



This event not only strengthens the partnership between the Rainbow Trust Foundation and Book Aid International, but also underscores the power of collaboration in driving positive change. As the world faces increasing challenges, such partnerships will undoubtedly be instrumental in achieving sustainable development goals and creating a better future for all.