Railways police station in Kumasi gutted by fire

Regional News of Thursday, 12 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A police station in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, was gutted by fire on the evening of Wednesday, October 11, 2023.



A Facebook video, sighted by GhanaWeb shows the facility; a one-story building, engulfed in flames.



According to a commentator, prisoners being held at the station had been transferred when the fire started and that the fire service was being awaited.



The police administration issued a statement confirming the incident.



STATEMENT: FIRE OUTBREAK AT RAILWAYS POLICE STATION IN KUMASI



There is a fire outbreak at the Railways Police Station at Adum in Kumasi.



The Police, working with the Ghana National Fire Service, have brought the situation under control.









pic.twitter.com/6LEbFnNT6Q — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) October 11, 2023

