General News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Railway sector has been left deplorable for years - Peter Amewu

Minister-designate for Railways, John Peter Amewu

The Minister-designate for Railways, John Peter Amewu has posited that the Railway sector has been in a deplorable state for several years.



He said for over 50 years, the vibrant sector has been left deplorable.



He told the vetting Committee of Parliament that the Railway sector is key because it generates a lot of employment.



Mr. Amewu said it also opens up new areas for development as well as an agenda for economic growth.



The current administration he noted has shown a commitment to transform the Railways sector to trigger Ghana’s economic growth.



He said the World Bank has advised countries that want to engage in intercontinental trade to embark on a massive infrastructure in the Railway sector.