Source: GNA

Railway Ladies Association honours Joe Ghartey

Joe Ghartey, Minister for Railway Development

The Ghana Railway Ladies Association (GRLA) has honoured Joe Ghartey, the Minister of Railways Development, for his visionary leadership in transforming the country’s railway sector.



The Association presented a Citation of Honour to the Minister on Friday in recognition of his dedication to the growth of Ghana’s railways sector.



“It takes a visionary leader to initiate a plan, work through with determination and positive mindedness, to achieve that vision,” the citation read.



“The Railway Ladies Association sees you as a visionary comrade seeking the betterment of Ghana Railway Company Limited.”



“You have established strong business and working relationship with Management and workers as a whole.”



“With your sense of railways infrastructural development, you have been working tirelessly throughout these four years to put the Railway sector on a very high pedestal.”



Ms Ellen Pamela Aikins, the immediate past President of the Association, said notable developments such as the Trans-Ecowas Lines, Ghana-Burkina Railway Interconnectivity, Western and Central lines, main Location Workshop and the Railway Central Training Institute would contribute immensely to the growth of the economy.



She prayed for God's understanding, strength and good health for the Minister to complete the good work he had started.



Mr Ghartey, who is also the Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan and seeking re-election, took over the ailing railway sector upon assumption of office in 2017.



Within three and half years he had tremendously transformed the sector, moving it from the narrow-gauge rail tracks to standard gauge, and rehabilitated the ones that were constructed as far back as the colonial period.



He superintended over the construction of the standard gauge lines on the Western Railway and the Tema-Mpakadan lines.



Receiving the citation, Mr Ghartey thanked the Ladies Association and the entire railway workforce for their support towards achieving his goals.

