Regional News of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Railway Construction: 108 year old woman appeals for gov’t intervention over decision to demolition her house

Hana Sesi Ablais a resident in Juapong Adexorto

Correspondence from Volta Region



An 108 year old woman, Hana Sesi Abla a resident in Juapong Adexorto is calling on the government and leadership of the Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA) to give her “adequate” compensation as her building is expected to be demolished to pave way for a railway construction.



The Tema-Mpakadan railway is expected to pass through parts of the North Tongu district in the Volta region including Juapong. Many households and farm lands among other properties has been affected by the development.



Authorities of the GRDA over the years duly compensated some affected property owners but on the side of Ms Hana who was a potter but now depends on her children for survival, her case is not been treated fairly.



Her six bedrooms apartment is been affected by the project, the GRDA however assessed the situation and issued a sum of 264,400.00 cedis as compensation but the Sesi families are worried over the amount.



Speaking on behalf of the family, one of her great grandchildren, Mawuli Vorsah said, the amount is not enough to put up similar building elsewhere.



“ ... we are saying that is not proper, 260,400 ghana cedis and we are saying that if that’s the money you want to give us then go and give us this similar house elsewhere that we will just move in.... we wrote a letter to them (GRDA) asking them to re-value the house, consider all the economy activities in the house, our sister there is a potter, the old lady herself was potter and all these oranges with fruits” He told some team of journalists who visited the area.



He revealed that, his great grandmother has since been worried over the development saying “ We want them to know that this house is for the old lady, 108 years old lady in this house and she is panicking everyday, so the old lady anytime she sees a stranger she is afraid so there is an emotional trauma”.



On her side, Madam Hana Sesi who’s is battling with walking and talking due to her age said “ I want the government to pay good money, give the money to my son to build another place for me. I’m an old lady, my children built this place for me sometime ago, now I am really worried about the news of demolishing it, meanwhile they built here before the coming of the project and it’s not the another way round, I’m now sick over this development, the powers that be must do the right thing for me” she appealed.



Other affected residents



The 108 year old woman is not the only person with the same story, about thirty households in the area also complained of the same situation.



A 73 year old farmer also noted that, he was compensated with an amount of 1,000 cedis only over destroying of his “7 mango trees, 3 soursop trees, 2 orange trees, 15 palm trees, 2 grapefruit trees”, adding that although the amount is not enough, he decided to accept it than gaining nothing.



He then revealed that, in his quest to get compensated for his “about 150 hectares of land” he was told that, the GRDA will make payment for the affected lands in three years time.



A business woman’s thee rooms compound house is also expected to be demolished with a compensation of three thousand four hindered cedis. She said the amount is not enough for her to rebuild her house, “ I have no place to go to with my children, they wanted to give me 340 million (old currency), for this whole house, it can’t build it, we are really worried, how can you say you will pay me for the building now and pay for the land after three years, I’m do not understand that” she also lamented.



Most of the affected residents noted that, they’re grateful for the railway development in the area over its economic benefits but “ that must not happen at our detriment”



They are therefore appealing to the government and the GRDA to consider re-evaluation of their properties, compensations and if possible re-settle them at where they will find peace.



“ We want appropriate compensation, fair and adequate compensation of the building and the land, they should take cognisance of our economic well-being in the house,” Mawuli emphasised.



