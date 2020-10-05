General News of Monday, 5 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rail sector going to create jobs, improve transportation – Otumfuo

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has said the development of railway sector will not only improve transportation system in the country but also create jobs and business opportunities.



According to him, the impact of the railway sector will be greater when it is finished because “everywhere rail line passes, everything changes.”



This, he made known when the Minister of Railway Development, Joe Ghartey, led a team from the contractor working on rail lines in Kumasi, David Walters Company Limited, to pay a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi after a sod-cutting ceremony for the Kumasi-Obuasi line project.



He urged government to pursue its agenda of developing the industry to link up cities and towns while commending them for their effort taken to revive the rail sector.



The visit was to thank Otumfuo for sending a representative to witness the sod-cutting ceremony at Kaase last Wednesday.



It was also to seek the support of chiefs in the area against encroachment on demarcated areas for the railway project.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.