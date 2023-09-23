Raging rainwater 'swallows' vehicle at Achimota-Akweteyman

General News of Saturday, 23 September 2023

The heavy downpour on Friday, September 22, 2023, led to several areas being flooded with many passengers and motorists also left stranded.



For people who were en route to their various destinations before the rain started, the drivers had to try their best to manoeuvre through the rain.



Those who could not drive through the heavy rains parked their vehicles to wait a while before continuing their journeys.



In a video that went viral on social media and sighted by GhanaWeb, a parked white vehicle was forcefully pushed into a drain by the heavy rains.



Onlookers were heard screaming but nothing could be done to save the situation.



This incident is reported to have happened at Achimota-Akweteyman.



