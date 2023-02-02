Radio presenter severely beaten by unknown men

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 2 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Western Region



A radio presenter with Pure FM in Tarkwa, Nana Amoako popularly known as the

“BNI” has been beaten severely by unknown men.



Nana Amoako is the morning show host and a sports presenter of Pure Fm.



Narrating his ordeal to GhanaWeb, Nana Amoako said he was at the studio on

Wednesday afternoon picking the sports commentary when his producer told him

there were two guys looking for him.



“I told him to inform them to wait for me. When I went, I met two men who said

they had some issues to speak to me about, so they asked that we descend, but I

told them that since I am hosting the programme, I can’t go far. Immediately, one of them who was wearing a cap pulled me and they started beating me for no

reason,” he said.



“They beat me mercilessly to the point where I could not move, so I pretended as if I was dead. So after some time, they realized that I was dead and they left me,” he added.



According to him, the unknown men took one of his phones away. “I heard one of

one of them asking the other, have you taken that phone?” he added.



He noted that these people were after his life because of some critical questions he is been asking on radio that might not be in their favour.



He visited the hospital to receive treatment and subsequently reported the

assault to the Tarkwa District police command.