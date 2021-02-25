General News of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Source: Class FM

RTI Commission calls for proposals, recommendation to set up L.I.

Members of the Right To Information (RTI) Commission

The Right To Information (RTI) Commission has called on Civil Society Organisations the general public and institutions of higher learning to submit proposals and recommendations towards the making of a Legislative Instrument (L.I) for procedures to access to information.



The Legislative Instrument (L.I), under section 83 of the Right to Information Act 2019, Act 989 will ensure that information is made accessible to the public and no one would be denied an access to information.



A statement signed by the Chairman of the RTI Commission, Justice (RTD) K.A Ofori Atta indicated that:



“The Minister of Information in consultation with the Commission has begun steps to put together Regulations by way of Legislative Instrument (L.I) under section 83 of the Right to Information Act 2019, Act 989 to among other things provide for further procedures for access to information under the Act.



“We are by this statement requesting for proposals from the General Public, Civil Society Organisations and Institutions of Higher Learning to submit proposals and recommendations towards the making of the Legislative Instrument (L.I). Proposals and recommendations can be sent by email: rticommissiongh@gmail.com or postal address. P. O. Box YK1179, Kanda-Accra”, it further read



The Parliament of the Republic of Ghana passed the Right to Information Bill.



The Bill was assented to by President Akufo-Addo in May 2019.



Thereafter, the bill became the Right to Information Act 2019, Act 989.



The statement further noted that “The Act established the Right to Information Commission with the objective to promote, monitor, protect and enforce the Right to Information granted to persons under Article 21 paragraph (f) of the 1992 Constitution of the 4th Republic.



“Since becoming law, the Government through the Ministry of Information began a road map for the implementation of the Act by recruiting and training information officers to assist Public Institutions perform their functions under the Right to Information Act, 2019, Act 989”.



“Presently, as required under the law most Public Institutions have set up information offices or do have an information officer designated to receive and respond to applications for information under the Right to information Act,” it added.



The statement continued: “On the 19th of October 2020, the President of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo swore a seven-member board of the Commission under the law to set up and operate what the Right to Information Act establishes as the Right to Information Commission. Since its inauguration, the Commission has taken steps to put together an administrative and operational frame work for the smooth implementation of the Right to Information Act, 2019, Act 989. Funds for the Commission for its take-off is expected to be provided for in the 2021 National Budget”.