RIV prototype arrives for GNFS; additional 200 coming close of year

General News of Friday, 4 August 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

On Thursday, 3 August 2023, Mr. Julius Kuunuor, the Chief Fire Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), along with several Directors of the Service, conducted an inspection of the newly received Rapid Intervention Vehicle (RIV) prototype from Toyota Ghana at the National Headquarters.



This development comes as the GNFS is eagerly anticipating the arrival of 200 of these cutting-edge RIVs in the country by the end of the year.



The addition of these vehicles is a crucial step in bolstering the Service's fleet of rescue and firefighting engines, which have been showing signs of aging.



The RIVs are set to be strategically deployed across the nation to serve in various capacities. They will be stationed in accident-prone areas, strategically important locations with critical national installations, and all District Fire Stations currently without fire engines.



The Rapid Intervention Vehicle (RVI) prototype is an exceptional all-rounder vehicle, meticulously designed to handle a variety of emergency situations. Its compact size allows it to navigate even difficult terrains, ensuring a prompt response to emergencies in challenging locations.



These RIVs have been specially equipped to handle a wide range of emergencies effectively. They are adept at extinguishing small fires and vehicular fires, providing essential search and rescue operations for individuals trapped in buildings, pumping floodwater from inundated areas, and responding to incidents of Road Traffic Collisions (RTCs).