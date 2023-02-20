RIPChristianAtsu: How social media users mourned and celebrated Atsu’s return

General News of Monday, 20 February 2023

There were loads of positive reactions on social media as users mourned and celebrated the life of Christian Atsu, whose exploits on and off the field has been the subject of intense discussions online.



#RIPChristianAtsu trended throughout the evening into the early hours of this morning, February 20.



On the ground, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia led the government delegation that received the mortal remains of Christian Atsu at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Sunday night, February 19.



GhanaWeb sources said president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would have led the delegation but for the fact that he is out of the country as at the time.



Other notable faces at the VIP section of KIA included Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, the Minister for Sanitation and deputy Sports and Foreign Affairs Ministers.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) also had a high-powered delegation at Terminal 2 of the KIA, where the Turkish Airlines flight that brought him in reached the tarmac.



The first sight of Atsu's coffin showed six soldiers carrying the remains draped in the national colours of red, gold, green with the Black Star.



They marched from the plan and placed the coffin on a holder, following which prayers were said by two priests and an Imam.



Speeches were subsequently delivered by the head of the Tswasam family, the GFA's Secretary General, Prosper Harrison-Addo and the Vice President.



According to reports, the body after being formally received was taken to the 37 Military Hospital.



The family is in full attendance as there are football fans in their numbers. GhanaWeb's correspondent on the ground also confirmed a heavy security presence at the airport.



Find some of the reactions below:





At the end of the day, when the sun sets on our path, we are truly what we were to others! I reject the notion that a meaningful life is one that selfishly focuses on the self. #RIPChristianAtsu pic.twitter.com/mSOXtvh6zG — Shamima Muslim (@shamimamuslim) February 19, 2023

"Atsu was an angel on earth"



"I won't ever discover a talent like Atsu again"



— Abdul Haye Yartey (man who discovered Atsu)#RIPChristianAtsu pic.twitter.com/2s8HubKStC — Simply The Best!!! (@Starr1035Fm) February 19, 2023

Christian Atsu’s body being transported to the 37 military hospital. #RIPChristianAtsu pic.twitter.com/h8Xhk3G7ub — Simply The Best!!! (@Starr1035Fm) February 19, 2023

Football fans and the family of Ghanaian Footballer, Christian Atsu thronged the Kotoka International Airport to welcome the mortal remains of the @HataysporEspor player back home.#GhanaNewsAgency #GNA #ChristianAtsu #MohammedKudus #RIPChristianAtsu pic.twitter.com/qlpa0MHUT6 — Ghana News Agency (@GHANANEWSAGENCY) February 19, 2023

????️????????: A true son of the land. A hero’s welcome. Not how we would have wanted to receive him. Hopefully he gets a better welcome in heaven.



This is hard to watch????#RIPChristianAtsu



????: @utvghana pic.twitter.com/HUqPMlHEG8 — Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce????????‍???????????? (@OleleSalvador) February 19, 2023

Christian Atsu’s twin sister in a sorrowful mood at the Airport this evening. #ChristianAstu #RIPChristianAtsu pic.twitter.com/un2pEuVNsR — 1957 NETWORK LTD (@the1957news) February 19, 2023

Christian Atsu's body in Ghana: Dr. Lawrence Tetteh speaks ????



'We should learn to celebrate people while they are still alive rather than paying tribute after they have passed away.'#RIPChristianAtsu ????????️ pic.twitter.com/bE6Qbh6I0R — PAA WILLIE GH ???????? (@Willie1256) February 19, 2023

This lady who had benefited from Christian Atsu's benevolence could not hold back her tears#RIPChristianAtsu #MetroNews pic.twitter.com/uvEyO1CtCn — Metropolitan Television (@metrotvgh) February 19, 2023

