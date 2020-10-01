You are here: HomeNews2020 10 01Article 1074634

RIP Ray: Twitter mourns Ray Styles of Penciled Celebrities fame

A close associate of Emmanuel Apraku popularly known as Ray Styles, who has been battling with kidney cancer took to Twitter in the early hours of Thursday, October 1, 2020, to announce the passing of the talented artist.

The associate who tweets with the account @tailorMARIQUE making the announcement said “he was doing well but unfortunately, we lost him”.

The death of Ray Styles has thrown Twitter into a state of mourning as Ghanaian users on the microblogging site were very instrumental in raising funds way above an amount of £40,000 which was meant to cover his surgery cost some weeks ago.

