RIP Ray: Twitter mourns Ray Styles of Penciled Celebrities fame

Emmanuel Apraku is the artist behind a collection of realistic artworks

A close associate of Emmanuel Apraku popularly known as Ray Styles, who has been battling with kidney cancer took to Twitter in the early hours of Thursday, October 1, 2020, to announce the passing of the talented artist.



The associate who tweets with the account @tailorMARIQUE making the announcement said “he was doing well but unfortunately, we lost him”.



The death of Ray Styles has thrown Twitter into a state of mourning as Ghanaian users on the microblogging site were very instrumental in raising funds way above an amount of £40,000 which was meant to cover his surgery cost some weeks ago.



Read below some Twitter reactions to the death of Ray Styles:





Ray had undoubtedly the most trended and beautiful work of art with pencils. RIP Ray . pic.twitter.com/JplztUX8vT — Kweku Anansi???? (@kweku__anansi) October 1, 2020

A Great Soul is Gone! ???????? Rest In Peace Bro ?????????????? #RIPRay RIP Ray????? pic.twitter.com/9mGOMV3iAT — SpinTex StoneGad ???????? (@IkeDeModel) October 1, 2020

Since it has started coming up on the timeline. He was doing well but unfortunately we lost RAY https://t.co/IG9WT3IdlO — Chief (@tailorMARIQUE) October 1, 2020

I never got to know you but upon what ive so far shows that you will never be forgotten.????????????????

RIP Ray???????? pic.twitter.com/7Ru07GfCTL — Okechuku Joey b ???????????? (@gyimiey3passion) October 1, 2020

He actually came in mind yesterday when we were donating for the younger boy too..I don't know Ray but I panicked when I saw RIP Ray..????rest in peace https://t.co/8rAj3icmAG — Millicent Adjubel???????? (@Milli_gosh) October 1, 2020

Information from India is that Ray Styles has passed on unfortunately. This is soo Sad?????????????????????? RIP Ray Styles pic.twitter.com/SggCTaLLEG — BENGARZI TV on Youtube (@BENGHARZI) October 1, 2020

RIP Ray. Read the caption on his last official artwork ????????. A life well lived. pic.twitter.com/7d5VRgD8I4 — KALYJAY ???? (@gyaigyimii) October 1, 2020

They brought me bitter news to hear and bitter tears to shed.

I wept as I remember'd how often you influenced many

And now that thou art lying in the morning midst

All we say, is rest well champ.



Rip Ray???????????????? pic.twitter.com/TIP7JOezuL — Ndukwe Chibukwe ???????????????? (@jyai_siasem) October 1, 2020

