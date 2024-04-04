RE: Press statement on establishment of GaDangme Land Administration

General News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: GaDangme Land Administration

My attention has been drawn to a statement by Nii Ayikoi Otoo, who is holding himself as the President of the GaDangme Council.



In that statement, he referred to me as a rabble-rouser who is misleading his followers such as unsuspecting Asafoiatsemei and unemployed youth promising them non-existent jobs.



His beef with me stems from the inauguration of the GaDangme Land Administration (GDLA), of which I am the President and Founder.



During our inauguration, we stated clearly our mandates. Indeed, problems with land, double sale of land, the disturbances among others are rife in GaDangme.



The GDLA has been launched to sanitize the system from its current murky state and bring closure stop to the endless land litigations as well as chieftaincy disputes.



The GDLA will advocate, counsel and advise various lands and chieftaincy disputes across the Greater Accra region.



Currently, the GDLA has been given authority to exist as a legal entity by the Registrar-General as a Non-Governmental Organisation; hence we will liaise with the police administration and other security agencies to bring a lasting solution to land and chieftaincy disputes.



It is sad to know that Nii Ayikoi Otoo cannot understand the GDLA’s mandate.



Nii Ayikoi Otoo must know that I am a true indigene of the land, and will always do what is good for the people. How can he label the Ga Dangme Land Administration as a scam? What has he done for the people from time immemorial? Is he the repository of wisdom that everyone should consult before things are done?



We have earlier accorded him that respect of visiting him and putting before him, the vision, mission and mandate of the GDLA.



As sons of the land we thought, we could work together for the benefit of our beloved people, but unfortunately, he had a different agenda or better still wanted the current confusion on land matters to remain.

We owe him nothing apart from that.



GDLA is here to stay and neither Nii Ayikoi Otoo nor his surrogates can stop its activities.



He also claims that GDLA has stolen its letterhead which they are opposed to. As the leader of the organisation, I'm stating categorically that we have not used someone's letterhead. We are not under any obligation to join the 19 Traditional councils in the Greater Accra region and they can do whatever pleases them.



The proposed GDLA office complex will certainly go ahead, and the machinations of people such as him can't stop it. So far as we are indigenes of the Greater Accra region and citizens of the Republic of Ghana, we will fight for our independence rights.



I will urge Nii Ayikoi Otoo to stay off the activities of the GDLA and focus on whatever he is doing; in any case, who appointed him as president of GaDangme Council? I and the GDLA family will not entertain any further interference from his end.



King Ayi Tunmaa II

President and founder of GDLA