RE: Nene Adjah Bedai V installed as chief of Lardorwayo

Our attention has been drawn to a publication in the new crusading guide newspaper on Monday, November 13, 2023, with the caption “Nene Adjah Bedai V installed as chief of Lardorwayo."



We want to put on record that the Djangmaku Wenguam Family of old Ningo is the allodial owners of the entire Lardorwayo land, as confirmed by the recent ruling by the Supreme Court of Ghana on 27th July, 2023 in the case of ANDREWS NARH-BI (substituted by John Nyongmo Obodai Bedai) and OTHERS V ASAFOATSE KWETEY AKORSORKU III (substituted by ASAFOATSE KWETEY NARTEY-WAYO AKAMISA II.



The aforementioned family kingmakers are the only recognized people who validly nominate, elect or select and install a person as chief of Lardorwayo in accordance with customary law and usage.



We further want to bring to the attention of the general public that the Djangmaku Wenguam Family and its elders has not appointed or selected and installed any person named NENE ADJAH BEDAI V as chief of Lardorwayo.



Accordingly, NOTICE IS HEREBY given to the general public that anyone who engages him or any of his associates as Chief of Lardorwayo does so at his or her own peril.



This publication is being made by ASAFOATSE NARTEY -WAYO AKAMISA II Judgement creditor and Head of family with the principal elders of Djangmaku Wenguam Family of old Ningo.



