RE: NDPC unable to provide official receipts for $ 850,616 paid as consultancy fees - Report

General News of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Source: NDPC

The National Development Planning Commission has debunked claims that some GH¢850,616 consultancy fees paid by the NDPC in 2019 did not bear official receipts.



According to the NDPC, GH¢850,616 was spent on consultancy fees by the NDPC, it also spent GH¢45,898 on staff who were admitted into various medical Centre's for consumption of poisonous food and paid Ms Veronica Baffoe an amount of GH¢17,422 as shipment allowance without supporting documents.



In a rejoinder, it explained that the issues captured in the Auditor-General's report happened prior to the appointment of Professor Emeritus Stephen Adei as the Chairman of the Commission in November 2018.



As such, any attempt to link his name to the findings contained in the report is unfounded, malicious and unfortunate.



Below is the full rejoinder:



