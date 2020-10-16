General News of Friday, 16 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

RE: Judge in Kennedy Agyapong's contempt case transferred outside Accra

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central

GhanaWeb wishes to apologise to the Chief Justice, Judicial Service of Ghana and Justice Amos Wuntah Wuni for the publication of an article titled "Judge in Kennedy Agyapong's contempt case transferred outside Accra" on Thursday, October 15, 2020.



We apologise for any inconvenience caused as a result of our earlier report. An action has been taken to avoid future happenings.



The story has subsequently been pulled down.





