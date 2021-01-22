Regional News of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: Emmanuel Danso, Contributor

RE: Asantehene 'worried' over slow pace of Kejetia Phase II project

Otumfuo Osei Tutu I

The attention of Mr. Emmanuel Danso, Community Relations Officer of Contracta Limited has been drawn to a Ghana Web publication of Thursday, 21st January 2021 as captioned above.



The caption of the said article sought to highlight the displeasure of His Royal Majesty, Otumfour Osei Tutu II about the slow pace of work on the phase II of Kejetia Redevelopment Project as hinted on Akoma Fm, a local radio station in Kumasi.



By this rejoinder, Mr. Danso wishes to state as follows; * that, he does not speak for Manhyia and the Asantehene.



That, his comment, used as caption in the said article was an expression of his personal disposition on the subject and does not in anyway reflect the opinion of either the Asantehene or Manhyia.



That, he wish to unreservedly apologise to the numerous readers who felt offended for the misrepresentation as carried in the earlier publication and regrets any inconvenience caused as a result.



As a Community Relations Officer of Contracta, I do not intend, in anyway to misrepresent facts. I once again apologise to Contracta Limited and Manhyia for the mishap.



Emmanuel Danso



(Community Relations Officer, Contracta Ltd)