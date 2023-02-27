RCG set for 8th National Conference in Sunyani

Regional News of Monday, 27 February 2023

Source: Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, Contributor

The Rastafari Council of Ghana, RCG, is all set to host the 8th National Rastafari Conference from 2-4 March 2023, at Sunyani in the Bono Region.



The theme for the 3-day gathering will be “Agriculture In Sustainable Development” and the keynote speaker will be the Deputy Director of the Ghana Permaculture Institute, Charles Katare.



Clean up exercise



To mark its 14th year since inception, and the victory of the battle of Adwa (Ethiopia, 1896), the rank and file of Rastafari will join the Chief Priest and people of Tanoso in a clean-up exercise along the Tano river, on the 2nd of March, organized by the traditional authority of Tanoso.



Nyabinghi Tour



Participants on the second day of the gathering will be treated to a tour package starting from the Ghana Permaculture Institute(GPI), to the Kintampo Falls and then end at the Fuller Falls. The tour will be amidst nyabinghi chanting by the National Rastafari Nyabinghi Core.



Symposium, art exhibition and concert



The gathering will be climaxed on the 4th of March with an educational symposium on the theme and also a reggae concert at the National Cultural Center in Sunyani. The concert will be hosted by host of Reggae Train and Reggae Night Show on Moonlite FM, Ras KrappaFari. Artistic works from various Rastafari producers will be on display all day long in an arts exhibition, put together by the Trade Commission of the RCG.



The Council annually holds the conference with an aim of gathering all Rastafari peoples in Ghana at a particular venue for strategic planning and the setting of new goals. This year’s event is under the auspices of the regional branch of the RCG, Ahafo region.