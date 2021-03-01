General News of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: GNA

RCC to enhance relations with MMDAs – Henry Quartey

Henry Quartey, Minister-designate for the Greater Accra Region

Henry Quartey, Minister-designate for the Greater Accra Region has promised to enhance the cordial relations between the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) and the various Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) for the development of the Region.



According to the nominee, most of the MMDAs including Presiding officers and assembly members were ready to support him in his work, saying they have started on a good note and hope to strengthen the relationship and ensure delivery.



“When Mr President nominated me, I had a lot of calls from the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), but for COVID-19, I believe the parliamentary police would have been busy this morning. Because almost all the MMDAs including presiding officers and assembly members were ready to organize and show their support for me.”



Mr. Quartey made the observation when he appeared before the Appointment Committee of Parliament to be vetted on his nomination by President Akufo-Addo for a ministerial role.



The nominee who has been re-nominated by the President held a ministerial appointment in his first term in office as the Deputy Minister for Interior and National Security now elevated to head the Greater Accra Region.



Mr. Quartey also indicated that he already engaged the MMDCEs and would set a target for them to come up with an action plan, which would be monitored every quarter, saying this was not going to be business as usual and that they have to deliver.



Mr. Quartey also pledged to minimize the abuse of sirens and blue lights by road users, which he says was an innovation he wants to promote in the Region.



According to the nominee, if he was given the nod, he would tackle the abuse of sirens and blue lights, which he describes as “menace” head-on.



“What I am about to say will not be nice in the ears of colleagues (MPs). The abuse of sirens. When given the nod, I would ensure that the abuse of sirens and blue lights are minimized. This is an innovation I want to bring to the Region,” he added.