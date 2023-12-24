RAINS empowers 22 women entrepreneurs in Tamale

Regional News of Sunday, 24 December 2023

Source: Mohammed Jalal-Deen Korabaso, Contributor

RAINS in collaboration with the office of the member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, and with support from the Ghana Export & Import (GEXIM) Bank, successfully carried out training on Entrepreneurship and Business Development for 22 women entrepreneurs in Tamale.



The training took place at the Presby Lay Training Centre in Vitting and was facilitated by Bridgette N. Sheini from the Ghana Enterprise Agency.



In his opening statement at the start of the training a Project Coordinator of RAINS, Alhassan Abdul Razak, emphasized the fact that women's economic engagement significantly contributes to the economic growth and development for poverty reduction of every society.



As a result, enhancing their capacity to build sustainable businesses is important. Training participants were equipped with vital skills in entrepreneurship including business planning, financial management, branding, and marketing strategies. This initiative is to empower women entrepreneurs by promoting economic growth.



The participants showed appreciation for the chance to take part in the workshop and discussions that encouraged a supportive network. RAINS praised the women for their dedication and emphasized their commitment to creating a supportive environment for women in business.



As these empowered entrepreneurs return to their communities, the initiative's impact is expected to contribute significantly to local economic growth, job creation, and community development.



RAINS and its partners remain dedicated to supporting initiatives that empower women and drive grassroots economic development. With generous support from the members of parliament, each participant received an amount of one thousand five hundred Cedis to further inject into their businesses.