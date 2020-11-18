General News of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

'Quotation Master' predicts 2020 election winner, guess who?

Quotation Master

Controversial religious media personality, Kweku Peprah, who is also known as Quotation Master has finally predicted who will emerge winner at the December 7 polls.



According to him, “every election happens in the spiritual realm before it manifests”. And he claims to have already seen the results of this year’s elections.



He revealed this in an interview with Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s Nsempii religious show.



He went further to say, both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have done everything they are supposed to do ahead of the elections. “In terms of sacrificing to the gods in charge of elections, both parties have done so. But, only the deserving party will emerge winner and there’s nothing the opponent can do about it”.



He said, “Awherebofo) who is the spokesperson for all angels has revealed to me, Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo will win the 2020 elections”.



He added, “the election will be a peaceful one but arguments will happen here and there which is normal and should be expected but it will still be peaceful”.



He ended by saying, “even if the opposition tries to fight back and cause commotion after the election, it will go against them”.

