Quotation Master issues stern warning to Nii Amasah Namoale

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for the La Dadekotopon constituency

Kweku Peprah popularly known as Quotation Master has sent a strong-worded warning to the former Member of Parliament (MP) for the La Dadekotopon constituency.



His reason is that the former MP claimed he is trying to extort money from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) by mentioning that the current President will emerge winner of the December 7 elections.



He mentioned this while in an interview with Rev Nyansa Boakwa on the weekend edition of NsemPii on Happy 98.9 FM.



According to Lucifer, he will not react now until the elections are over and he knows that definitely, the NPP will win this year’s elections. “I’ll then deal with the former MP”.



He stated, ”because of the spirit that lives in me I make money easily so if you compare yourself to me you’ll go hungry”.



He warned the former MP not to compare him to others because he was different. “And no one could sway me especially with money because I have enough”.



“I can even stake lotto and win some cool millions if I wanted to. The only consequence I’ll face will be that I’ll have to make a lot of sacrifices. I even have gold in the North, so don’t tell me I want someone’s money to spend” he said angrily.





