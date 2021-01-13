General News of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Quit distracting with ministerial lobbying, time to focus on coronavirus - Ablakwa

MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has made a rallying call for a sterner approach in the fight against the fast-spreading Coronavirus.



Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa charged persons in government lobbying for ministerial positions to put a halt to it, adding that it was causing a distraction from the fight against the pandemic.



Taking to his Twitter account, the former Education Minister noted that he had been reliably informed from credible medical sources that the country’s Coronavirus situation was fast retrogressing and hitting scary figures.



He indicated that there was the need for a new leadership response in addressing the global pandemic which has taken a new direction with the discovery of a new variant in some parts of the world.



“Evidently, we need a new leadership response.The jostling and intense lobbying for positions should not continue to distract, “part of his tweet read.



“Hearing really scary stuff from very reliable and credible medical sources on Ghana’s current COVID-19 situation.



“Evidently, we need a new leadership response. The jostling and intense lobbying for positions should not continue to distract.



“Lives are at stake. Time to refocus!” his tweet read.



Ghana’s coronavirus active case count currently stands at 1330 with the number of deaths now at 338.

According to the Ghana Health Service, the recent update refers to figures from January 8, 2021.





Hearing really scary stuff from very reliable and credible medical sources on Ghana’s current COVID-19 situation.



Evidently, we need a new leadership response. The jostling and intense lobbying for positions should not continue to distract.



Lives are at stake. Time to refocus! — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) January 13, 2021