General News of Monday, 8 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Questions to Hawa Koomson at vetting were not exams questions – Afenyo-Markin defends

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, MP, Effutu constituency

Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu constituency, has said questions asked by the members of the Appointments Committee were not examination questions for nominees to answer so, if a nominee could not answer, it should not be an issue.



Defending his colleague MP for Awutu Senya East constituency, the Deputy Majority Leader said:



“So, if you ask her specific questions pertaining to the ministry and she didn’t know then it shouldn’t be an issue because they are not examination questions,” Afenyo-Markin said on Citi TV’s ‘The Big Issue’ monitored by GhanaWeb.



He added: “It is not about extreme specifics and details about technical areas and I think that Hawa had a backlash and it was based on how questions were situated for her.”



Alexander Afenyo-Markin stated that Mavis Hawa Koomson performed better when questions were asked of her former ministry, the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives.



“Let’s also look at her performance regarding the area she had been superintendent for four years. She distinguished herself. Look at her energy levels to questions that were thrown at her about her former office. How she approached and explained areas of her work, the contracts, the projects that will show you that she was competent,” he stressed.



The NDC MPs on the Appointments Committee did not approve of the nomination of Mavis Hawa Koomson until it was referred to the plenary for voting.



There she had 161 MPs approving of her nomination, thus obtaining more than the required 138 votes.







