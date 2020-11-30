General News of Monday, 30 November 2020

Query the credibility of surveys – Political analyst advice

Political Analyst, Dr. Kobby Mensah

The 2020 Presidential elections have witnessed some surveys portraying the mood of the public in regards to which political party they are most likely to vote for.



Political Analyst, Dr. Kobby Mensah, has advised the general public to look out for the credibility of all 2020 election surveys which in some cases serves as a guide to their decision making.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, Dr. Kobby Mensah, posited that the credibility of a survey is crucial in all instances but indicated that not all election surveys are accurate.



“Survey credibility matters, so when you are looking at the survey, you must also look at the methodology to actually give an indication of its credibility so you don’t just take the results, you also have to query the methodology process that was used… the credibility of the survey is crucial,” Dr. Mensah advised the public.



He was however of the view that surveys can influence a segment of voters whose decision is predominantly based on which political candidate the survey suggests is the preferred choice.



“It is up to the political parties to have a tight race ending, they have to make sure that they can educate the voters against spoilt and rejected ballots,” he advised.









