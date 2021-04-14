Queenmother commissions CHPS compound at Asawinso SHS

Regional News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: GNA

The Queen-mother of Sefwi Asawinso, Nana Ama Kyiniye II, has commissioned a CHPS compound at the Asawinso Senior High School in the Sefwi Wiawso Municipality of the Western North Region to ensure quality health care delivery to students.



The project, constructed with about 80 per cent of resources from the queenmother and the remaining 20 per cent from the school and Ghana Health Service, is to provide the school and its immediate environs with their health care needs.



Receiving the keys to the facility, the Headmaster of the school, Mr Nathaniel Nana Amo Amankwah thanked the queen mother and Municipal Health Directorate for the support.



“The school appreciates your support in the realization of the project through donations made towards the construction of the CHPS compound.”



He said the construction of the CHPS compound in the school was timely and appropriate since students hitherto had to go to town to address their health care needs even in emergency cases.



“With this facility, students and staff will no longer have to travel long distances to seek health care,” he said.



The queen-mother, on her part, thanked the school authorities, especially the headmaster for naming the CHPS compound after her.



She urged the school authorities to make good use of the facility and protect and accept it as their property.



Dr Francis Takyi, Sefwi Wiawso Municipal Director of Health, thanked the school authorities and the queen mother for the support given to the school and the Ghana Health Service.



He promised to facilitate the posting of competent medical personnel to manage the activities of the facility.



"I strongly urge students and staff to be actively involved in the upkeep and maintenance of the facility,” he said.