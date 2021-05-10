Queen mothers lobby for appointment of female as Kwaebibrem MCE

Regional News of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: GNA

Kwaebibrem Queen Mothers Association have made a passionate appeal to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to appoint a female as Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Kwaebibrem Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region.



The Association said the appointment of Madam Gifty Asare, who is the only female candidate among the nominations submitted for consideration, would ensure gender balance.



Nana Abena Asieduwaa II, Adankronohemaa, who doubles as the Secretary for the Queen mothers’ Association, argued that the municipality has not had a female MCE under the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government before, hence, this was an opportunity to close the gap.



At a press conference at Akyem Kade, the group indicated their unwavering support for President Akufo-Addo’s government to fight illegal mining which has destroyed farmlands, forest cover and water bodies across the country of which the Birim River was no exception.



Ohemaa Nimaah II, Queen Mother of Akyem Bomso, expressed concern about the severity of damages caused by galamsey activities under the watch of male MCEs in the municipality over the years.



She also pleaded with the President to appoint a female leader who has the will and passion to bring the illegal mining menace to an end in the area.



Some of the queen mothers who also added their voices on the matter said appointing a female MCE for the municipality would help in tackling the galamsey canker.



They accused men leaders of actively participating in illegal mining activities in the area, hence, their failure to deal with canker which is devastating the environment.