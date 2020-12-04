General News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: Ghanaian Times

Queen mothers call for peaceful elections

The queen mothers are appealing for peace

The Queen Mothers’ Foundation of Ghana has called on political parties to avoid tendencies that can jeopardise peace as the country prepares for the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.



Nana Ama Serwaa Bonsu, president of the Foundation, cautioned that Ghana would be the eventual loser if members of political parties plunge the country into chaos.



She made the call at a press conference organised by the Foundation in collaboration with Watch Your Tongue (WYT), a non-governmental organization, (NGO), propagating peace to advocate peace ahead of the December 7 General Election, in Accra, on Thursday.



“Peace is paramount, and so we should strive for peace. There are lessons that wars bring violence, destruction, misery and underdevelopment. People interested in sparking violence should be stopped,” Nana Bonsu said.



She urged the Electoral Commission(EC) and other stakeholders to work towards free, fair and peaceful elections.



Nana Bonsu cautioned the youth saying “do not allow politicians to use you for their selfish interest. If politicians ask you to engage in violent acts, tell them to go for their children or relatives”.



Ms Semefa Asimenu, Senior Administrative Manager of the National Peace Council, urged Ghanaians to put the national interest first, regardless of their political, religious and ethnic differences.



She said “I urge each and every Ghanaian to carry out their civic duty with decorum, to enable us have a peaceful atmosphere before during and after the elections”.



Ms Asimenu, advised queen mothers to be non-partisan in the discharge of their roles, and help propagate peace to ensure peaceful election.



Deputy Chief Imam of Ghana Immigration Service, Inspector Farouk O.A Salam, advised the Muslim community to promote peace and development, and resist the temptation of politicians using them to create violence.



He asked religious organisations to promote peace, adding that “as religious people, we cannot be part of violence because it is in contradiction with our teachings, believes and faith. Let us join hands and stay away from violence that can interfere with the current peace we are enjoying”.



The Founder of the NGO, Sergeant Daniel Ofori-Appiah, called on leaders of the various political parties in Ghana to refrain from utterances that threaten peace and unity in Ghana.



He said “Let us move away from speeches that can bring about fear, hatred, tribalism, adding that “we appeal to politicians to avoid hate and tribalistic speeches and rather focus their campaigns on issues that would promote national cohesion and development”.



BY VIVIAN ARTHUR

