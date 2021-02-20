Regional News of Saturday, 20 February 2021

Queen-mother cautions girls against pre-marital sex

Nana Anima Ahwenepa, the Queen-Mother of Dwenase in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region has cautioned girls against premarital sex, urging them to preserve their virginity so as to obtain God’s favour when they marry in future.



She emphasised promiscuous lifestyle exposed girls to evil spirits that turned to cause marital problems and ruined some marriages.



In an interview with journalists on the sidelines of a community forum, she organised for her people at Dwenase near Bomaa, Nana Ahwenepa, also the Executive Director of Naky Foundation which works to improve the wellbeing of vulnerable people in society emphasised sexual intercourse was only preserved for spouses.



She expressed regret that acts of immorality among girls nowadays were not only worrying but a disgrace and scorn on womanhood.



The Queen-mother took advantage of this year’s Valentine’s Day celebration which fell on Sunday, February 14, to organise the forum to sensitize the community on teenage pregnancy and Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19).



Nana Ahwenepa expressed concern about the surging trend of teenage pregnancy in the area, which had ruined the future of many girls.



She indicated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s Free Senior High School (FSHS) programme had created a better platform for every girl-child to acquire quality education, and appealed to also provide their girls with basic necessities of life so as to sustain their interest in schools.



Nana Ahwenepa noted the FSHS programme remained the best legacy the government could bequeath to the younger and unborn generations, and reminded girls they would leave to regret if they failed to take the opportunity to educate themselves.



On the COVID-19, the Queen-mother told the people the disease was real and advised them to shun unnecessary theories and protect themselves against the pandemic.



She advised the people to comply with all government’s directives on the COVID-19 to help prevent its spread and warned that she would not tolerate anybody in the community who failed to wear a nose mask in public places.



Nana Ahwenepa advised teachers in the area to also assist students and pupils to wear their nose masks appropriately, and also improve sanitation in the school environment.