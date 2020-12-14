General News of Monday, 14 December 2020

Quashigah blows alarm over fake Facebook account

Richard Quashigah, MP for Keta

The Member of Parliament for Keta Constituency, Richard Quashigah, has asked the public to discontinue any engagement with Facebook account name 'Richard Mawuli Quashigah' because it is a clone.



In a statement issued on Monday, December 14, 2020, the legislator said the account "is sending messages to young people especially, urging them to send money to enable them be recruited into the security services as well as giving them assurances that though I did not contest to be a Member of Parliament in the 8th Parliament, I am able to facilitate their recruitment with assurances that I will return to Parliament in the future."



Hon. Quashigah who voluntarily decided to not contest in the 2020 Parliamentary elections stressed that "whoever is communicating on that Facebook account is fake, fraudulent and an imposter."



