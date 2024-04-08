QNET marks World Health Day GHANA with wellness and heath event

General News of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

QNET, a global wellness and lifestyle-focussed direct-selling company committed to offering unique, premium-quality items that cater for diverse needs, ranging from health, nutrition to general wellness, has organised a health and wellness event to celebrate this year’s World Health Day.



The theme for the 2024 World Health Day is: “My Health, My Right” and it aligns with QNET’s theme for the Month of April: “Championing Health”. The event was held at the Marriot Hotel in Accra on Friday 5th April, 2024. Many stakeholders from the media, academia, medical practice and fitness industry attended the event.



QNET’s Legal Counsel for sub-Saharan Africa, Naana Quartey revealed: “This year, we are celebrating 26 years as a global direct selling company that has impacted millions of lives across the world through an array of life-enhancing products in areas of health, wellness, lifestyle, and education.”



The Center for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, listed the following as the leading causes of death in Ghana: Malaria, Cholera, Stroke, Lower respiratory infections, Neonatal disorders, Ischemic heart disease, HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, Diarrheal diseases, Diabetes, Cirrhosis and other chronic liver diseases.



According to the CDC, some of these diseases and sicknesses are caused by poor hygiene and sanitation, lack of access to clean water, malnutrition and food insecurity, air pollution and exposure to harmful chemicals, among others.



She explains further: “QNET manufactures and distributes health and wellness products such as dietary supplements, skincare products, and lifestyle accessories designed to address various health and nutritional challenges. We often use natural ingredients and advanced technologies in the development of our products.”



In her presentation, Dr. Justina Owusu, a health and nutrition researcher from the University of Ghana underscored the need to stop illegal mining activities. She narrated that illegal mining activities popularly referred to as galamsay, negatively affect soil and vegetation.



She mentioned that some dangerous chemical elements are released into the soil and they could prevent crops from growing with their nutrient content, which could in turn, deprive people from necessary nutrients needed by the body to function optimally.



Dr. Frank Marful from the Nyaho Medical Centre provided insights on nutritional elements most Ghanaians need and how they can be easily derived. Some health and fitness enthusiasts took participants through some simple but effective exercise routines.



Ms. Quartey concluded: “We are highly socially-responsible, law-abiding and we uphold the ethical and legal standards of every country we operate in. We are leading the fight against misrepresentation and scam, in the direct-selling industry. We are active members of several revered associations across Asia, Europe and the rest of the world. We also partner and sponsor renowned sporting entities like Manchester City Football Club and the CAF African Club League Championships, solidifying our position as a dynamic force for good. We manufacture well-researched, tried, tested and high-quality products that cater to different needs and preferences of our customers across the world.”



