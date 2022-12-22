QNET in 2022: A globally resilient brand for health, lifestyle and economic empowerment for Africa

General News of Thursday, 22 December 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Year 2022 came with its plethora of promises and challenges. Many people, businesses and countries worldwide are still experiencing the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.



One brand that continues to find simple, technological, life-changing and innovative ways of serving its customers, empowering people financially and enhancing the quality of life through its health, wellness and lifestyle products is the 24-year-old international direct selling company, QNET.



In 2022, QNET embraced and introduced a lot of innovation, helping to raise the standards for quality and professionalism in the direct selling industry at large.



This piece highlights a few of QNET's transformational projects and activities as the company prepares for its 25th anniversary in 2023.



V-Malaysia 2022



QNET welcomed more than 15,000 participants from 30 countries to Penang Island, Malaysia, for its annual convention V-Malaysia 2022 after a 3-year hiatus.



The highly anticipated convention, which serves as the company's flagship event, was also Malaysia's first major international event in 2022.



The 5-day convention held from October 7 to 11 included a mega product exhibition of QNET's health, wellness, and lifestyle brands, training programmes, new launches, entertainment segments, and an international sports star as a guest speaker.



At the convention, QNET, which prides itself on offering high-quality, exclusive products to help customers live a more holistic lifestyle, announced three new products: HomePure Viva, EDG3 Plus and ProSpark Enhanced.



Participants left the convention with a renewed vision to "Be the Change" the world is looking for in these times.



QNET LAUNCHES FINGREEN TO EMPOWER WOMEN AND YOUTH



The economic fortune of many countries in the sub-Saharan Africa region is dwindling. Inflation is rising, cost of living is skyrocketing, and many women and young people remain unemployed. Developing financial knowledge, skills, and habits is important at this critical time. ‘



As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), QNET launched FinGreen, its signature financial literacy programme aiming to develop healthy habits through education and training in the most vulnerable communities, especially among young adults.



Financial literacy is one of the main drivers of the developmental goals in modern society. Under the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), financial literacy and education are interlinked with multiple objectives, such as Decent Work and Economic Growth (SDG8) and Reduced Inequalities (SDG10).



In sub-Saharan Africa, QNET is rolling out the pilot for FinGreen in Nigeria, with plans for expansion into more markets within the West African sub-region in the next phase.



QNET LAUNCHES DIRECT SELLING DISINFORMATION CENTRE



QNET continues its fight against disinformation and misinformation with the recent launch of the Direct Selling Disinformation Center (DSDC). QNET aims to increase education and create knowledge about the direct selling industry and its brand.



The Centre works to ensure best practices are followed, including transparency, realistic expectations of partners, and accurate product descriptions and claims. At the same time, the DSDC will collaborate with relevant stakeholders in government, trade bodies, and regulators to educate them about the business model, its potential and its impact on the economy.



The DSDC offers the public an incident reporting function that allows anyone in the world to raise a red flag if QNET's business, products and opportunities are misrepresented as an investment scheme or promoted through improper sales tactics, including on social media. The objective in the longer term is to scale the DSDC to make it available to other companies in the industry.



QNET's Regional Manager for sub-Saharan Africa, Mr Biram Fall, noted that: "QNET is evolving as a globally resilient brand, tailoring its business model and products to best impact and transform lives of people around the world.



QNET is committed to international best practices, professionalism and the tenets of its social responsibility arm, Raise Yourself to Help Mankind, RYTHM. We look at 2023 and beyond with a renewed vision to impact more lives across Africa."