QNET feeds, clothe less privileged children at Mama Laadi and Timataaba Orphanages

General News of Wednesday, 25 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

QNET, a leading international direct selling e-commerce company, as an integral part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, has donated essential items to two of the most functional orphanages in the Upper East Region of Ghana; Mama Laadi Orphanage and Timataaba Orphanage.



“QNET as a company has been consistent with positively affecting the lives of people in the areas where it operates. In our own unique way, we always ensure we bring some joy and happiness to those who need it the most, especially during festive periods like Ramadan, Christmas, New Year celebrations and others.



This initiative aims to enrich the lives of many and is aligned with the company’s philosophy – Raise Yourself to Help Mankind (RYTHM),” said Mr Biram FALL, Sub-Saharan Africa Regional General Manager for QNET.



The items donated to both orphanages included bags of rice, gallons of oil, boxes of assorted drinks, sanitary materials, school bags and clothing.

Presenting the items to the orphanages, an independent representative of QNET, Mr Eric Damkoa Konfino said the gesture was to encourage the orphanages keep doing more for society, while helping the children to focus on a brighter future ahead of them.



The Proprietor of Timataaba Orphanage in the Tongo area of the Upper East, Mr. Isaiah Dowonba thanked QNET for the donation. He gladly recounted: “Children from our orphanage are some of the brightest in schools around here. We have them in primary and secondary schools and they are doing very well.



People in the area say we have a reputation for producing brilliant children. This is because we invest well in their well-being and education. We thank QNET for this gesture and pray the Almighty will bless the company.”



In a similar light, Mr. Gabriel Ayine, the representative of the Mama Laadi Orphanage who received the donation said: “Mama Laadi is known for excellence and selflessness. Mama Laadi, the lady who founded the orphanage is renown for her selflessness. She used her salaries and earnings to found the orphanage. The orphanage is her source of joy and purpose. She loves to see children well taken care of and excel in life.



Children here in the orphanage were brough from many areas and places; some lost their mothers at birth, others were ostracized by their communities and families due to religious beliefs, while others are orphans. We are grateful to QNET for this timely intervention and we pray it will continue. We urge everyone else to help children in society, because they are the future.”



QNET is committed to transforming lives and supporting people across the world. In Ghana, QNET through its Corporate Social Responsibility arm, RYTHM Foundation, has heavily invested in many social responsibility activities and projects such as the ANOPA project.



ANOPA Project, a non-governmental organisation based in Cape Coast, in the Central Region of Ghana, provides sports-based intervention that improves the inclusion and integration of vulnerable groups in Sub-Saharan Africa.



For the past three years, QNET, a global e-commerce based direct selling company, through its social impact arm, RYTHM Foundation, has been involved in supporting one of the organisation’s flagship projects, ‘Education Through Sports for Deaf and Blind Children’, to build a platform for children with disabilities to learn essential life skills and more through sports education.



In the past, QNET has made significant contributions and donations to the National Chief Imam’s educational fund for students. The company has also donated assorted food items and stationeries to the Muslim communities in Accra, Tamale and Kumasi through the offices of the respective Chief Imams.



During the pandemic, QNET donated essential health and personal protective materials to the Ghana Police Hospital and the Ghana Immigration.