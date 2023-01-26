Q3 General Construction to dredge Owabi Dam

General News of Thursday, 26 January 2023

Source: myxyzonline.com

Residents in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region and its environs will no longer have to worry about imminent water shortage as Q3 General Construction and Civil Engineering Dredging Works Limited has sealed the contract to begin dredging works on the Owabi dam.



The works is to improve Ghana Water Company Limited's operations while improving water supply to various areas.



The Owabi dam is one of two dams that serve as the main sources of water for millions of residents in the Kumasi Metropolis and its environs.



The dam serves the north-western part of the Kumasi Metropolis including Kwadaso, Asuoyeboah, Abuakwa, Nkawie, Akropong, and other surrounding areas.



The dam built 1926 is heavily silted and has not seen any major rehabilitation works.



Human encroachment has also eroded a portion of its forest cover, exposing it to environmental degradation.



The Chief Manager of the project, Engineer Francis Adjei - Boateng presenting the contract to Q3 stated the action is to improve the active storage capacity of the Owabi Reservoir.



She assured Ghana Water Company Limited that the works will be implemented in accordance with the conditions of the contract.



He stressed the need for the company to apply its professional experience when working adding that Q3 is a world class defining company with experience in such works.



“It has therefore become crucial to dredge the dam to save residents from perennial flooding that threatens lives and property,” he said.



Mrs. Leonara Appiah of Q3 General Construction and Civil Engineering Dredging Works Limited said the dam is being dredged by specialist equipment that breaks up the mud.



Ms. Leonora Appiah added that, Q3 is specially equipped with 1000 m3 per hour and was excited for the work to begin.



"It's going to be a spectacle to watch,” Mrs. Leonara Appiah.



She also hinted that about 50,000 cubic meters of segments and weeds in the reservoir are going to be disposed off.







