Pwalugu Multi-purpose Dam vital for poverty reduction - Major Don Chebe

Regional News of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: GNA

Major (Rtd) Albert Don Chebe, Chairman of the Northern Development Forum (NDF), has said that the Pwalugu Multi-Purpose Dam Project is one of the key projects that will drive positive change in Northern Ghana.



He said the importance of the project cannot be over-emphasised, therefore, the government must leave no stone unturned in completing the project.



Major Don Chebe was speaking during a courtesy call on the Northern Regional Minister, Mr Alhassan Shani Shaibu at the Northern Regional Coordinating Council in Tamale.



The NDF Chairman who is on a one-week working visit to the regional capitals of the five regions of the North urged the government to source external funding to ensure the early completion of the project.



He added that NDF would support the Akufo-Addo led government in its developmental pursuits for the North, to ensure that the people living in the area get their fair share of national development.



The NDF Chairman also bemoaned the performance of schools in recent times, indicating that "the school pass outcome is appalling and the trend must change, we must produce a high pass rate in our schools in our quest to catch up with the rest of the country".



He abhorred the arbitrary increases in the prices of building materials in the North, especially cement and iron rods "We have to look at the prices of building materials carefully. How can we pay about GHC50 and GHC53 for cement in certain parts of the North? It makes physical and infrastructural development difficult. This debate has to come to the front burner,” he said.



Major Don Chebe congratulated Mr Shani Alhassan Shaibu for his appointment urging him to work for the improvement of the living standard of the people.



He described the Regional Minister as a gentleman who was passionate about the development of the Northern region.



Mr Shaibu commended the NDF for its strong advocacy role over the past years and gave the assurance that the Forum of the government's commitment to equal distribution of development projects to all parts of the country.



Mr Shaibu described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a listening father and a President who will not ignore the concerns of the NDF if tabled well.



He also thanked the NDF for their congratulatory message and the confidence reposed in him, assuring that he would support the President to push the Northern Development Agenda to its desired level.