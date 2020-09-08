General News of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Pwalugu Dam: It's better late than never - Reg. Minister on construction of dam amid death toll

The Pwalugu Multi-purpose dam was to start in April 2020 after it was approved by the parliament

The Upper East regional Minister, Paulina Abayage, has reacted to concerns raised around the delay in the building of the Pwalugu dam in the region to contain spillage from Burkina Faso as she expresses that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led administration is the only administration that has shown a commitment to completing a dam in the Upper East region which will addresses the issue.



Speaking to Happy FM’s correspondent, Isaac Kpogeh, she stated: “Nana Addo has made it possible for us to build the multi-purpose Pwalugu dam. The sod has been cut and contractors are on-site to build this dam.



I have just been in my position for two years and Nana Addo has been in power for only three and a half years. We are using three and a half years to build this. You must question those who didn’t attempt to build the dam.



She expounded that it is the president’s wish that no one dies from the spillage. She adds that even though some lives have already been lost, this current administration is still focused on building dams as she says that “it is better late than never”.



The President during the sod-cutting said that it is unfortunate to lose one single life as a result of the spillage from the dam.



He won’t watch for people to die so he went to look for the money to build the dam. It is better late than never. We are building the dam”, she added.



Earlier this year, it was announced that the construction of the Pwalugu Multi-purpose dam was to start in April 2020 after it was approved by the Parliament of Ghana.



The President noted that the project was the biggest single investment that any government had ever made in the northern part of Ghana and it is expected to promote sustained growth and development.



However, information reaching Happy 98.9FM last week suggested that while the project had begun, it had unfortunately been submerged under water flowing from the Bagre dam in Burkina Faso.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.