Put your presidential ambitions on hold – NPP to flagbearer hopefuls

Politics of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described as premature the jostling for flagbearership position in the party for the 2024 elections.



The actions of the flagbearer hopefuls, according to the Communications Director of the party, Yaw Boaben Asamoa, have the tendency to divide the party in government.



Barely three months into the second term of President Akufo-Addo, some leading members of the party have declared their presidential ambitions.



Key among them is former Railways Minister, Joe Ghartey. Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen who are seen to be leading contenders but are yet to declare their intentions.



Already, their posters are flying on social media with their supporters campaigning vigorously for them.



Some livid members, including First Vice Chairman of the NPP, Frederick Fredua Antoh, have said the conduct of the presidential hopefuls is unfair to President Nana Akufo-Addo.



In support, Mr Asamoa, on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, said they must hold on to allow the government consolidate its gains.



He explained that the achievements chalked by the Akufo-Addo administration will be the benchmark on which these hopefuls will campaign on, thus, it is only appropriate that they support the government to succeed.



“I think those declaring their intention is premature; they must put their presidential ambitions on hold and support President Akufo-Addo,” he added.



Mr Asamoa was certain the party will streamline things to ensure their activities do not affect government business.