Put in 100% so we win massively in Dec polls - Bawumia urges defeated parliamentary aspirants

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has charged the defeated parliamentary aspirants to put in 100% work rate so the party register a massive win in the December polls.



He tasked them to galvanize the supporters at the grassroots level to ensure the party retains power.



Dr Bawumia said this when he inaugurated ‘Aspirants Unite for Nana’, a group of defeated parliamentary candidates who have come together to support the party ahead of the December polls.



The Vice President predicted a massive win for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.



He said believes, victory will be the only portion of the party because the President Akufo-Addo government has delivered on most of its promises.



Ahead of the general elections, Dr. Bawumia said Ghanaians will have the option of choosing between former president Mahama, a man he described as ‘an incompetent leader without credibility.’



He urged the defeated aspirants to preach their good works so Ghanaians vote for President Nana Akufo-Addo and not to go back for John Mahama and the NDC.





