Put aside partisan differences and solidarize with the people of Keta, Anlo, Ketu South - Keta MP

The Member of Parliament for Keta, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, has called on Ghanaians to put aside partisan their differences and solidarize with the People of Keta, Anlo, and Ketu South, in addressing the tidal wave devastations in those areas that have dated as far back as 1940.



According to him, despite escalating occurrences of destruction in recent years, the government's response has been conspicuously inadequate, leaving communities grappling with the aftermath.



He said a staggering 14 tidal wave destructions have ravaged the coastlines between January 2017 and February 2024, with the cumulative toll on lives and livelihoods being immeasurable.



Entire communities, such as Fuveme in Anlo, have been erased, underscoring the magnitude of the crisis, the MP said.



"Mr. Speaker, our fellow citizens in the Keta, Anlo and Ketu South constituencies are enduring untold suffering since 1940, and the lack of adequate government response to this crisis is historical and sad.



"Mr. Speaker, in recent years, the frequency of the tidal waves’ destruction and its impact in the communities along the coast have increased significantly, but government’s apparent indifference to the plight of our people is deeply troubling.



"Between January 2017 and February 2024 alone, a total of 14 tidal wave destructions have occurred along the coasts of Keta, Anlo and Ketu South," he stated.



He added that the economic ramifications are equally severe, with losses surpassing billions of USD over the years, and the year 2021 alone accounting for over USD 20 million in damages.



"Mr. Speaker, the persistent cyclone inflicted economic loss and damage over the years runs into more than 4 billion USD. The damage in the year 2021 alone which saw the highest number of occurrences in recent years is estimated to be more than USD 20million. Families have been forced to flee their homes, livelihoods have been shattered, and the very fabric of their lives has been torn asunder. The first-hand information on the images of the devastation is heart-wrenching, and it is our solemn duty as representatives of the people to demand emergency response and appropriate action.



"Mr. Speaker, the government must not remain adamant to the suffering of our fellow citizens. This Parliament has the power to hold the government accountable and to ensure that the people of Keta, Anlo and Ketu South receive the assistance they so desperately deserve. In conclusion, I urge every member of this Parliament to put aside partisan differences. Let us unite in solidarity with the people of Keta, Anlo and Ketu South. Let us demand the accountability and action that Keta, Anlo and Ketu South rightly deserve," he said.



