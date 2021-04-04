Put a smile on the faces of people going through torrid times – Mahama urges Ghanaians

General News of Sunday, 4 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former president, John Dramani Mahama, has urged Ghanaians to use the Easter season to show love to one another.



In a post shared on Twitter to mark Easter Sunday on April 4, 2021, Mr Mahama admonished all to reach out to persons who may be going through tough times in life.



“He is Risen! Best wishes to you all on the occasion of Easter, a foundational pillar of Christianity. Let us in our own small way reach out and put a smile on the faces of those going through torrid times. Lordina and I wish you a Joyful Easter!” John Mahama wrote.



Meanwhile, both the president and vice president have earlier delivered their goodwill messages to Ghanaians to mark the Easter festivities.



In separate addresses, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia charged citizens to use the Easter season to reawaken their passion and play their part towards the county’s development.



See John Mahama’s post below:



