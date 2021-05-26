Pusiga: 4 policemen seriously injured in accident, loaded Ak47 goes missing

Regional News of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Four (4) policemen who were on operational duties on the Bawku- Pusiga road have been involved in an accident with a service vehicle leaving them with serious injuries.



All four including the driver, were rushed to the Bawku Presbyterian Hospital where they are on admission responding to treatment.



According to MyNewsGh.com sources, the vehicle as a result of the dusty road lost control and run into a big tree resulting in the accident.



The driver is currently unconscious while the other occupants who were onboard reportedly suffered various body injuries.



Meanwhile, an AK47 rifle with registration number assigned to one of the injured persons could not be traced after the accident.



The Upper East Regional Police Welfare Officer Superintendent Mr. Dela Dzansi, and Deputy Commander Operation Commander of Conquered First Superintendent A. A. Mahama have since visited the injured persons.



The team appealed to the Medical Doctor one Dr. Tawfik to offer the injured persons the best of medical attention in order to ensure they bounce back healthy.