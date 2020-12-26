Religion of Saturday, 26 December 2020

Pursue salvation through the birth of Jesus Christ

The Superintendent Minister of the St Andrews Methodist Church in Tema has asked Christians to first work towards their salvation instead of always looking for blessings.



The Very Reverend Maxwell Kwadwo Obeng says most Christians were interested in pursuing issues of prosperity instead of seeking salvation for their souls, which defeats the purpose of the birth of Christ.



He was preaching the Christmas sermon at the St Andrews Methodist Church, Tema Community Two.



The Cleric informed that Christians must make salvation their priority because the birth and death of Christ released mankind from captivity, and therefore salvation should be the ultimate desire of the Christian.



The Very Rev. Obeng informed that there was the need for Christians to leave the cares of the world and follow Christ which was their ultimate responsibility because “when the shepherds heard the great Messiah was born, they left their flocks and everything and came to Bethlehem to worship Him.”



He charged members of the Methodist fraternity to be circumspect in pursuing the dreams of their heart, ensuring, that at all times, they did not forget the work Christ did on the cross.



Rev. Obeng said in everything Christians did, they should appreciate “the gift that God gave to us and as Christians, we have to nurture our salvation with grace.”



He encouraged everyone to have an appointment with the son of God and conceal every other appointment “because he is our only way to salvation.”



The Very Rev Obeng said Christians should not abuse the grace that came through the birth of Christ, but work hard to receive God's salvation.

