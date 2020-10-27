Regional News of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Pupils of Rev. Thompson K.G study under deplorable conditions

Conditions at the school hampers effective teaching and learning

Ghana has ratified most international treaties in offering basic education to its citizens. But the delivery of quality education, especially at the Basic level, is mostly hampered by improvised infrastructure.



Such is the situation at the Rev. Thompson K.G School at Effiakuma in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality of the Western Region.



The school which is built with wood was constructed in 1975 and has since not seen any major rehabilitation.



The Rev. Thomas K.G School which lacks basic facilities like a washroom and has no electricity enrols over 70 pupils between the ages of 4 and 5, majority of whom are from surrounding communities. The facility has only three classrooms; the headmistress’ office, Kitchen and a store room, which is also home to noisy sheep disturbing even during study hours.



A few pieces of furniture are available in these crowded classrooms with some of the pupils being compelled to sit on tables during lessons, making it difficult for them to concentrate.



The children have to be carried home or to nearby houses when they are pressed to use the toilet, due to the lack of a toilet facility.



The other option is a gutter in front of the school where the children defecate.



According to the headmistress, lessons are halted anytime rain clouds form, since the area floods each time it rains.



“It’s a very disturbing one because it is within our policy to ensure that we create the necessary enabling environment where teachers can deliver their best; where learners can also learn at their best. But looking at the nature of the structure here, you can see whether the spirit of teachers is high to deliver”, according to the Headmistress.



Lydia, who is a teacher says, the conditions at the school hampers effective teaching and learning and pleads with authorities to intervene.



“studying in a facility like this is hell and we, always pray that God should protect us because it is very difficult to study in such a situation”.



Reptiles and other stray animals often invade the premises during study hours. This has become a nuisance and making it difficult to retain pupils.



Ceilings of the classrooms have also been invaded by African fruit bats.



Teachers refuse postings to the school due to these constraints. The headteacher laments that several efforts to get authorities including the Assembly and Members of parliament and even the regional education directorate to come to their aid have yielded no positive outcomes.





