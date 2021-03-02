Regional News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: GNA

Pupils of Gwira Ehyiam cry for maintenance of their school

File Photo: Ghana Education Service

Some pupils of Gwira Ehyiam Methodist school in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region have called on the Ghana Education Service and other stakeholders in the sector to help them fix their school infrastructure.



The school, established some 25 years ago has since not seen any major rehabilitation making the facility uninhabitable for academic work.



The roofing of the school block is in a bad state and when it rains all their books get wet with classes coming to a halt.



The school did not have a toilet facility, thereby making the pupils resort to open defecation most of the time.



Teachers also sit under trees since there is no office accommodation for staff common room, which is greatly affecting teaching and learning.



Mr Evans Nunoo, an opinion leader of the community who agreed with the story called for help for the school.