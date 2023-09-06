Pupils of Bouya community beam with smiles as Needmet clothes them

Regional News of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It was all smiles and hearts full of gratitude as pupils, teachers and parents of Bowya, a farming community in the Sekyere East District, received cloths and other learning materials from a benevolent organisation.



The community was presented with items such as pants/underwear, dresses, sneakers, ladies sandals, shirts, pens, pencils, exercise books, Best Brain science and maths books, story books, erasers, sharpeners, crayons, and many other items.



The items, according to Needmet International LBG, the organisation that made the donation, is to support students of the community school from Primary to JHS.



Explaining the reason behind the gesture, the Director of Needmet International LBG Charity Activities, Bright Kojo Botwe, said that they had noticed that with a little help, the students of Bouya would be better at their academics.



"Residents there are mainly into farming. The community has a school that cater for all the pupils in the village with excellent and dedicated teachers. We were told that their last two years BECE result was 100%, but it dropped to 89% last year.



"Needmet International donated clothes (pants/underwear, dresses, sneakers, ladies sandals, shirts, etc.), pens, pencils, exercise books, Best Brain science and maths books, story books, erasers, sharpeners, crayons, and many other items to the school from Primary to JHS," he said.



The Bouya community is connected by an equally bad road, with access to the village only made possible through an untarred road from Ntokomsu, near Effiduase.